Revealed: The real reason why Dineo Ranaka was suspended from Metro FM

Johannesburg – The mystery surrounding the rationale behind the suspension of Metro FM DJ Dineo Ranaka has been resolved.

Sunday World understands that Ranaka was yanked off air after refusing to apologise for dancing on a table upon which expensive studio equipment at Mzansi’s biggest commercial station sits.

This contradicts media reports that the trail-blazing club DJ was iced by the station for merely participating in the Umlando challenge, which saw a phalanx of celebrities wiggling their bums and waists to the amapiano stellar cut featuring Young Stunna, Msolo, Sir Trill and Slade.

The startling news was revealed by a station employee who is privy to circumstances around Ranaka’s suspension.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka)

The staffer said Ranaka climbed on a table with the expensive equipment and started jitterbugging to the number.

The former YFM presenter’s video, which went viral on social media platforms, caught the attention of station manager Kina Hlengethwa.

According to the employee, Hlengethwa called Ranaka to his office and asked her to apologise for her ill discipline.

But when she refused to apologise, he suspended her from the station and plans to drag her before a disciplinary hearing soon.

“Apparently her argument was that she could not have damaged the mixer because she was dancing only with her socks on her feet and not with her shoes on,” said the staffer.

“This created an impression that she was not remorseful and was defiant.”

Watch the incident that led to her suspension below:

Recap on what led the Dineo Ranaka suspension 😭😭😭 in 4K😩😩 pic.twitter.com/FMMRnxEuTU — Mosh (@_DJMosh) January 19, 2022

After her suspension, Thando Thabethe and her colleagues at 947 station showed solidarity with Ranaka after publicly sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song in mockery of Metro FM’s decision.

The part where Ranaka allegedly dances on the mixer was not part of the video in the public domain, according to the source.

“Thando and her colleagues were dancing on studio furniture, which is just less expensive. Dineo was dancing on a mixer and had she damaged it, the whole station would have shut down. That is the difference,” said the employee.

Metro FM insiders said Ranaka faces the axe.

She would be the second-biggest radio act to be fired by a radio station after Kaya FM sacked Unathi Nkayi in November following a verbal altercation with her colleague, Sizwe Dhlomo.

Ranaka ignored Sunday World’s attempts to reach her for comment.

Meanwhile, Umhlobo Wenene FM on Thursday bid farewell to Nomthunzi “Mama ka Ma-Asi” Vuza, who hanged up the mic after 33 years with the Eastern Cape radio station.

