Rhema Bible Church founder Pastor Ray McCauley dies

The founder of Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley, has died. McCauley was 75 years old. He died after celebrating his birthday on October 1.

The family announced McCauley’s death in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, an evangelical leader,” read the statement issued by Rhema’s senior pastor, Joshua McCauley.

The family, however, did not disclose the cause of death of McCauley, who was a former bodybuilder who used to own fitness centres.

Died peacefully

“Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones, at 18h46.

“At 75, Pastor Ray had stepped back from active church duties but remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ. His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime.

“The family appreciates your prayers and support during this difficult time,” said Joshua McCauley.

Thrust into controversy

Pastor Ray McCauley was thrust into controversy in 2000 when he and his then wife Lyndie divorced after they had been married for 24 years.

In 2010, Pastor Ray McCauley announced that he and his then wife Zelda, whom he had married a year after the divorce to Lyndie was finalised, were going through another divorce. Pastor Ray McCauley’s then wives had started both divorce proceedings.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesuri took to his social media account, stating that the provincial government would back the family during these trying times.

“A big tree has fallen! Our sincerest condolences to the Rhema Family. Be assured of the support of the Gauteng Government during these difficult times,” said Panyaza on X.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also mourned McCauley, saying he has learned with sadness of the passing of Pastor Raynor “Ray” McCauley, the former co-chair of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa.

“The president offers his deep condolences to Mrs Zelda McCauley, Pastor Ray’s children, the extended family and the large community of the Rhema Bible Church,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

President Ramaphosa said: “Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community. May his soul rest in peace.”

