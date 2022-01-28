REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
RHOD fans exhilarated for its return

By Coceka Magubeni
Real Housewives of Durban Cast Season 2

Johannesburg- The return of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) has diehard fans excited to watch what the well-off, women of influence in Durban have been up to.

With only a few hours of the new season of the show premiering on Showmax, season 2 has been well received by the fans of the show on the social media space.

Even though the new season brings along new faces, staunch fans of the show are shocked to notice that Ayanda Ncwane, widow of the late well-known gospel star, Sifiso Ncwane has left the show.

Ayanda has topped the Twitter trends as most fans loved her on the show, reminisced on her presence from the previous season.

Some of the new faces that have been introduced this season are no stranger in the reality television making, MaKhumalo, one of polygamist, Musa Mseleku’s wives, musician, and actress Londie London, Jojo, and Annie.

Laconco, Sorisha, and Nonku returned for the second season.

