RHOD fans exhilarated for its return

Johannesburg- The return of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) has diehard fans excited to watch what the well-off, women of influence in Durban have been up to.

With only a few hours of the new season of the show premiering on Showmax, season 2 has been well received by the fans of the show on the social media space.

Even though the new season brings along new faces, staunch fans of the show are shocked to notice that Ayanda Ncwane, widow of the late well-known gospel star, Sifiso Ncwane has left the show.

Ayanda has topped the Twitter trends as most fans loved her on the show, reminisced on her presence from the previous season.

Some of the new faces that have been introduced this season are no stranger in the reality television making, MaKhumalo, one of polygamist, Musa Mseleku’s wives, musician, and actress Londie London, Jojo, and Annie.

Laconco, Sorisha, and Nonku returned for the second season.

I can't believe Nonku, and her mum don't see anything wrong about what they did to Ayanda. #RHODurban — Lelo. ✨ (@Mpumendimande) January 28, 2022

Ayanda left RHOD? — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 27, 2022

Nonku and her mother abekho Right ekhanda, there is no justification for their behaviour towards Ayanda and for them not to see anything wrong with that is just embarrassing sies #RHODurban — Ndoni (@Ndoni_M) January 28, 2022

I honestly don't blame Ayanda for not wanting her kids to be associated with nothile and nonku sebazabinana mabakhula #RHODurban — MaMpofu (@MaMpofu18) January 28, 2022

Its Ayanda trending while not even on the show for me!!! #RHODurban — Sinethemba Sakati Mlokoti™ (@Sinethemba_S) January 28, 2022

I still hate what Nonku's mom and Nonku did to Ayanda #RHODurban — Nonhlanhla (@Nonhlanhla_12) January 28, 2022

I'm so upset on Ayanda's behalf. I'm glad Ayanda didn't come back for season 2 shame, there is absolutely no way she should ever have to deal with that family ever again. #RHODurban https://t.co/VqeJsm0XsO — IG: @mpumi_zulu (@_mpumi_zulu) January 28, 2022

Nonku’s storyline is always about Ayanda☹️#RHODurban — nqubeko (@nqu_beko) January 28, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official)

