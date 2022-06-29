RHOD star Londie London reveals gender of her unborn baby

Reality TV star and musician Londiwe “Londie London” Zulu has revealed the gender of her unborn child.

The 30-year-old Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star shared some glimpses of her baby shower on Instagram and confirmed that she is carrying a baby girl. She announced her pregnancy at the RHOD reunion in May.

Londie London was surprised with a themed baby shower by her friends, but most of her co-stars on the show were not present at the event that was attended by the likes of Somizi Mhlongo, Sorisha Naidoo and her close friends.

The He Goes songstress is preparing to welcome her second baby with her fiancé and renowned KwaZulu-Natal-based businessman Hlubi Nkosi.

