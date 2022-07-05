Richard Mdluli out on parole

Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli has been released on parole after serving a third of his sentence, the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Tuesday: “He qualified to be considered for Parole Placement after serving 1/3 of the sentence as he falls under the Phaahla Judgment. His minimum detention period was on 28 May 2022.”

According to Nxumalo, Mdluli could not be considered for parole in May due to his corruption case into the crime intelligence slush fund.

“Subsequently, he was given a bail of R10 000 (paid in full on 28 June 2022) thus paving the way for his parole consideration process to proceed,” said Nxumalo.

Mdluli was sentenced to five years in prison in September 2020 after being found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting, and intimidating Oupa Ramogibe, his wife and Mdluli’s former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi in 1998.

Mdluli is also facing charges of fraud, corruption, and theft related to the police’s secret slush fund. He is accused alongside former supply chain manager Heine Bernard and former Financial Officer of State Security Agency, Solomon Lazurus.

Heine faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The trio is accused of abusing the police secret slush fund during their time at the helm of the police crime intelligence services between 2008 and 2012.

The allegations include payments Mdluli made to fund private trips to China and Singapore, the private use of witness protection houses, the leasing out of his private residence to the state to pay for his bond, and the conversion of properties for personal use.

On Monday 20 June, the Investigative Directorate brought to the High Court an application against Mdluli for unreasonable delays after he had failed to appear before the court on multiple occasions.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa postponed the case and ordered Mdluli to file “any” applications before 20 September when his pre-trial will be heard.

