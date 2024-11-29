Risa angers Khuzani’s fans by ‘snubbing’ his song on Top 10 list

The Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa) is catching strays there by social media. This after they hailed maskandi artist, Khuzani Mpungose as the top musician, but “failed to prove it”.

On Friday Morning, 29 November they wrote: “Khuzani Mpungose makes a splash in the Charts”.

They shared the Top 10 songs of the Official SA Charts. But what angered the fans was that Khuzani’s song was nowhere in the Top 10. Instead his rival Mthandeni Manqele’s song Gucci was sitting at number 8.

Risa accused of using artist for likes

This caused confusion as they could not find Khuzani’s song on the list. As a result they started insulting Risa, accusing them of using Khuzani for likes.

Risa explained that the single has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube within the first 11 days of its release. Even though it’s sitting at number 21.

Spha Khanyile wrote: “You’re making him a fool, he’s not even on the Top 10.”

Darlington Nkosi commented: “I’ve checked your list three times but his name is not there.”

Mashinga Sqalo Tsotetsi said: “So why is he not on the Top 10? you’re fooling him.”

Mpungose was approached for comment, but his phone rang unanswered.

Lesley Mofokeng from Risa said Khuzani’s song, Asidlali nezingane ft Thibela is actually sitting on number 21.

Risa says song has surpassed 2 million views, even though it’s at number 21

He explained the same to his fans on Facebook.

“The single, taken off his latest album which shares the same title, has already surpassed 2 million views on YouTube within the first 11 days of its release,” said Mofokeng.

Mpungose’s new album was released on November 15. A handful of his songs are already trending on social media.

Khuzani Nkosikhona Innocent Mpungose was born December 3, 1989, in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. He matriculated at Sibhakabhaka High School in 2009.

That same year, Mpungose was appointed by Shobeni Khuzwayo to complete the late Mgqumeni’s album iSecret.

Meticulous rise to stardom

His debut studio album Bahluleke Bonke was released in 2011. The album won Best Selling Album at the Amatshontsho ka Maskandi Awards.

On April 7, 2017, his seventh studio album Isixaxa Samaxoki was released. The album was certified gold by the (Risa) two weeks after its release.

In the first quarter of 2019, he participated in the Gcwalisa iMabhida Maskandi Concert.

His single Ijele, featuring Luve Dubazane, was released on November 27, 2020. The song won Ukhozi FM Top 10 Song of the Year by 900k votes, close to a million votes.

In October 2021, Mpungose performed at the Dubai Expo.

