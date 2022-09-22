Road closures during aerospace and defence air show in Tshwane

Several roads in the capital will be closed off to the public at the weekend due to the African Aerospace and Defence expo taking place at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, the Tshwane Metro Police Department said on Thursday.

The expo, the one and only on the continent, combines both a trade exhibition and an air show. It returns after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic regulations which placed strict restrictions on many indoor and outdoor events.

The residents who live around the Waterkloof Air Force Base have been warned about aircraft movements since September 17.

“On the days of the event, which are Saturday and Sunday [24th and 25th September 2022], the noise level of the aircraft will be high. Meanwhile, from 9:00 to 18:00, the residents who will be affected are advised to keep their pets secure and safe,” said the metro police department.

The motorists have also been urged to follow information boards, it said, adding that all routes will be clearly marked. The streets that will be closed are:

Solomon Mahlangu Drive and R21 highway

Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Solomon Cress (Unie Street)

Veldpou Street at Dastek

The department added that people can use the following parking areas:

Park and ride from Armscor (Krygkor), next to Waterkloof Hoër Skool

Park and ride from 68 Air School, Trichardt Rd and Zircon Street

Gautrain station in Centurion

It said parking can be accessed from Nellmapius Drive, Van Ryneveld Road and N1 Botha Avenue up to Topaz Avenue.

Sunday World

Author