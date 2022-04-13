Road users urged to be cautious over Easter weekend

With the heavy rain falls that have caused havoc in the KwaZulu-Natal province and other parts of the country, transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, has urged motorists to be extra cautious on the roads this Easter weekend.

Launching the 2022 Easter Road Safety campaign on Tuesday, Mbalula said law enforcement officers will be on the roads to make sure that everyone abides by the law.

“If we are to succeed in arresting road carnage, we must skillfully deploy resources,” Mbalula said.

Traditionally, busy routes during the Easter period include the N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo, the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, the N2 from the Western Cape to Eastern Cape, the N14 from Gauteng to the North West and the N12.

“Others will be crossing or land borders to neighboring states to spend time with families and loved ones. Some will be crossing provincial boundaries to visit families and taking a much-needed break from work and institutions of learning in the cities. During this period, members of the South African Police Service, National Traffic Police, provincial traffic officers and municipal traffic officers will enforce the law,” he added.

Mbalula said that the campaign will be strengthen over the coming Easter long weekend right through to the workers day long weekend ending on May 2.

Mbalula further warned drivers with expired licences of the final opportunity provided by the current regulations, which extends the grace period by 30 days from the date of the end of the state of disaster.

“This means that affected motorists have until 5 May 2022 to renew their expired driving licence cards. The end of the state of disaster means we can no longer issue directions that further extend the grace period,” he concluded.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author