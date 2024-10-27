Rogue contractor fired over delayed R218m clinic project

The Department of Health has terminated a R218-million tender to build a state-of-the-art clinic in the Mkhondo Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

Clear Choice Builders (CCB), the main contractor, which has pocketed more than R100-million from the project, was sent packing due to poor performance and delays.

MEC Sasekani Manzini acknowledged the delays while addressing the provincial legislature in Mbombela this week.

“We can report that eThandukukhanya CHC was planned for completion on the 30th of September 2024. However, the national department has terminated the service of the contractor due to poor performance and failure to bring the project to completion,” Manzini said.

