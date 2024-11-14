Rorisang Mohapi relishes moments of glory in young acting career

Upcoming actress Rorisang Mohapi has the world at her feet.

The Gqeberha-born star is currently playing Lulama on Gqeberha: The Empire. Now she has joined House of Zwide.

“I play Palesa, the villain. Palesa is an influencer, and her father is filthy rich, so she has a good upbringing,” she said.

The problem starts when her friend, Shoki, introduces her to a clothing business. She gets mischievous, and things start getting sour.”

She described Lulama and Palesa as devious and loose.

“They always cause trouble between couples. Lulama broke a relationship between two people; she even killed someone’s fiancé to get what she wanted.

“Palesa has similar traits, but she doesn’t have guts to kill. She uses her influence and money to get what she wants.”

She said that both characters are different from her.

I don’t give up easily

She explained: “The similarities between myself and these two characters are that we’re all confident. We all go for what we want, and we’re hard workers.

“Just like them, I also don’t give up easily. The difference between myself and these two characters is that I don’t beg and I don’t easily bend backwards.

“If something is not for me, I walk away, but if it was meant for me, it’ll find its way back to me.”

She added that Palesa is going to shake things up between Shoki and Nkosi. House of Zwide is Rorisang’s big break.

“I am grateful for these opportunities; I know they don’t come easily. I can see that I am definitely growing in the industry.

“Talent has always been there, but I needed just one big break, and it happened.”

She said she is currently doing auditions.

“Unfortunately, I cannot disclose much because nothing has been confirmed yet, but people will be seeing a lot of me on their screens,” she said.

