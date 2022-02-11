Royal AM snatches Nascimento from Mamelodi Sundowns

Johannesburg- Despite the closure of the transfer window, some teams have managed to snatch a few players to intensify their squads for the resumption of the season ahead.

Post the transfer window, the Brazilian-born defender Ricardo Nascimento was unveiled as one of the latest signings for Royal AM recently, after cutting ties with Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, Nascimento’s contract length with the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit has not been revealed.

According to a statement released by the club’s flamboyant owner, Shauwn “Mamkhize” Mkhize, Nascimento will be gracing Royal AM colours from this weekend.

“Ricardo will arrive in Pietermaritzburg at the Royal Ranch this weekend, where he will be inducted into the team culture and commence training ahead of his first match with us. Welcome home son,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RoyalAM FC (@royalam_fc)

The defender took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his former club.

“I would also like to thank President Patrice Motsepe for all the support he has always given to me and my family.

“My departure from the Sundowns was due to a request from the club, which needed to open a foreigner spot in the team for this season, so it was time to say goodbye.

I’m very happy to announce that I will be joining a new family here in South Africa, the Royal AM family. I will do my best for Royal AM,” he wrote on Instagram.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author