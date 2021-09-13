Royal AM to cut players linked to ‘forged’ contracts

Johannesburg – News reaching Sunday World is that Royal AM will be releasing players and members of the technical team who are alleged to have forged their contracts during the sale and transfer of Bloemfontein Celtic.

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has confirmed that part of the problem with the former Celtic players who were not paid by Royal AM was due to the claims that some of the contracts were alleged to have been fraudulent. Royal AM are continuing with their investigation regarding this matter.

“We are aware of the matters and we are investigating. Having said that, we are in the process of trimming our squad and we have to let go of some of our players,” said Royal AM spokesperson Sthembiso Hlongwane.

“Unfortunately, we have a very huge squad and, at the end of the day, we have to be business savvy because a big squad will drain our fiscus. We wish the players well in their future endeavours,” Hlongwane said.

But Safpu said it was highly unlikely that players would be able to forge contracts.

“We welcome the club’s efforts to investigate this matter and we hope that they will share the outcome of their findings. Procedurally, it is almost impossible for a player to alter his contract. The players are the last people to get involved in the signing of contracts,” said Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe.

“Royal AM must be able to prove that these individuals did amend terms of their contracts. We highly doubt that because players do not directly lodge contracts with the PSL, only the clubs are able to do that,” Gaoshubelwe said.

Gaoshubelwe’s colleague at Safpu Tebogo Munyai said the union travelled to KwaZulu- Natal and met the club and the players.

“These allegations of fraudulent contracts were discussed, as well as the matter of nonpayment and half payment of salaries,” said Munyai.

“There was a meeting on Friday and our secretary-general, Taelo Motloung, will be monitoring whether the issues were attended to.”

Contacted for comment on the issue of fraudulent contracts, former Celtic owner Max Tshabalala, who sold the club to Royal AM bosses, said: “I do not do interviews. What I am trying to say is, do what you want to do, but do not involve me.”

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena