Royals fuming over ‘hijacked’ campus 

The Sekhukhune Royal Kingdom in Limpopo has accused respected academic Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) vice-chancellor and principal, professor Tinyiko Maluleke of diverting a project to build a campus on their land to a different location about 250km away.

The royals have expressed outrage at the failure of TUT to construct a campus in line with a 2021 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two entities.

A senior member of the royal council, Seripele Mampuru, has accused Maluleke of hijacking the project despite the signing of the MOU and directed it to

Giyani, where he hails from.

“We are well aware that Maluleke redirected the building of this campus. At some stage he set up a meeting to meet us in Sekhukhune but he never came as promised. He has been ignoring our calls for far too long and we are not pleased with the way he is treating us,” said Seripele.

When contacted for comment on Thursday, Maluleke referred queries to TUT spokesperson, Phaphama Tshisikhwawe, who did not respond to our enquiries.

Sunday World also contacted three top TUT executives but they had not responded on Friday afternoon.

Sunday World understands that in May 2021, the royal council and the tertiary institution, signed the MOU at the Bapedi Kingdom to build a campus that would accommodate university students interested in enrolling in mining-related studies as the area is located in the lucrative platinum belt.

During the signing of the MOU, it was said TUT and the royal council had identified the old Sekhukhune Teachers Training College as the site where the campus would be erected. The dilapidated college building is no longer in use.

The Department of Higher Education and Training under former minister Blade Nzimande also approved plans for a TUT campus in Sekhukhune.

Months later, TUT confirmed that it was doing a feasibility study, in which construction was expected to be completed in 18 months.

The royal house said before the passing of King Victor Thulare III in January 2021, he had envisioned establishing a university in the district. The king had also planned on harnessing the rich mineral resources of platinum metal groups to help improve the livelihoods of the Bapedi people.

Royal council spokesperson, Ntoampe Mampuru said the agreement was part of realising the legacy of the late king.

Mampuru said the royal family had raised their concern over the imminent construction of a TUT campus in Giyani, saying it was supposed to be built in the Sekhukhune district first.

He said they were not against the construction of the campus in Giyani. A livid Mampuru said the university had gone “AWOL” after signing the MOU.

In a letter that Sunday World has seen, Mampuru said they tried several times to engage with TUT, but were ignored, adding that they also sent letters to the Department of Higher Education and Training, which also allegedly ignored them.

A letter, which was addressed to Maluleke, reads in part: “We are deeply disappointed and concerned about the lack of communication and feedback in relation to the progress of the project. It is for this reason that the kingdom of Bapedi would like to secure a meeting with the university leadership to understand the status of the project. We will anticipate your prompt and positive response.”

Former provincial premier, Chupu Mathabatha was present during the signing.

However, incumbent Premier, Phophi Ramathuba announced during her maiden speech that the campus will be constructed in Giyani. Ramathuba said plans were at an advanced stage to establish the campus.

“We cannot allow a situation where a child from KaMunghonghoma, after passing Grade 12, cannot further her higher education in a more advanced university of technology right there in her backyard. What is of concern, however, is the people who have started to illegally occupy and vandalise the identiﬁed erstwhile Giyani College of Education before refurbishment could even commence.”

A spokesperson for the Limpopo provincial government, Ndavhe Ramakuela, said the office of the premier was merely facilitating the building of the campus in Giyani.

