Runaway truck leaves three Vereeniging police officers dead

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has sent his condolences to the families and friends of police officers who were killed during a tragic accident in Vereeniging, Gauteng on Wednesday morning.

Three police officers were certified dead on the scene after a truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed on their vehicle.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the truck drove into the officers’ vehicle and dragged it for at least 500m until it came to a halt.

The truck driver has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide and reckless driving.

