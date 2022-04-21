Russian, Belarusian tennis players barred from Wimbledon

Wimbledon on Thursday declined entries from Russian and Belarusian tennis players to The Championships 2022.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club, said they have recognised that this decision would be hard on the individuals affected as they would have to suffer for the actions of Russia’s leaders.

“We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK government guidance but, given the high-profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player [including family] safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships,” said Hewitt.

The organisation said it condemns Russia’s illegal actions (war in Ukraine) and has carefully considered the situation in the context of duties to the players, the community, and to broader UK public as a British sporting institution.

Wimbledon said in a statement: “We have also taken into account guidance set out by the UK government, specifically in relation to sporting bodies and events. Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible.

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.”

It said should circumstances change materially between now and June, it would consider and respond accordingly.

