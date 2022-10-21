SA applauds appointment of African delegates to Interpol

Interpol SA has shown support to two African delegates appointed to represent Africa on Interpol’s executive committee.

The delegates, deputy inspector-general for administration at the Namibian police force, Major-General Anne-Marie Nainda, and Alaa Mohamed Abdalah Ragab from Egypt, were appointed at the 90th Interpol General Assembly held in New Delhi, India on Thursday.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson of the police, said in a statement on Friday: “Interpol South Africa, led by the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, together with the national commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed and wished the two African delegates well on their election to serve on Interpol’s executive committee.”

The executive committee has 13 members responsible for execution of the General Assembly’s decisions, the administration, and the work of the general secretariat.

According to Mathe, the committee members, who sit at the top level of policing in their own countries, are mandated to meet three times a year to set organisational policies and “direction pertaining to cross-border police cooperation with Interpol’s 195-member countries”.

Applauding the two delegates, Mathale said their appointments are a positive step towards strengthening and enhancing police cooperation for the country, the Southern African Development Community [SADC] countries, and the continent.

“The election of two African delegates to serve on the body is a positive step towards strengthening and enhancing police cooperation for South Africa, the SADC region, and the African continent in combating trans-national organised crime such as online child exploitation, kidnappings, drug trafficking, cybercrime, as well as financial crimes,” he said.

“We are confident that these two delegates will make an impact going forward through the tools and services of Interpol, to make the African continent a safer place to live in. We indeed look forward to working closely with the duo”, said Mathale.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author