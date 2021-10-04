SA artists partake in Dubai Expo 2020

Johannesburg – The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture will participate in the Dubai EXPO2020 that is underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“South Africa’s participation in the Dubai Expo is designed as a Recovery Plan post the COVID-19 Pandemic, and artists participation, particularly emerging artists (youth and women) taking up international platforms, is viewed as a positive story to tell and, in turn, upliftment to the economy,” Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, said.

This is the first delegation among other representations of the South African Government’s participation in the Dubai Expo 2020 programme, which started on 01 October and will conclude on 31 March 2022.

“Team South Africa for the EXPO2020 inauguration programme will be a representation of the various parts of South Africa, showcasing amongst others; history and heritage, cultural diversity, creativity, and innovation as well as sport dynamism,” the department said.

The Expo is taking place under the theme: “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future via Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity”.

This Expo will place a greater emphasis on bringing global corporate delegations together to shape a future based on sustainability, mobility, and emerging opportunities.

South Africa’s theme derived from the above is “Think Opportunity. Think South Africa”.

“Under this theme, the country will participate in the Expo with the intention to position South Africa as a globally relevant player and a nation capable of competing with the best; highlighting South Africa’s capabilities as well as its strategic importance in the world,” the department said.

The Sport, Arts, and Culture sectoral emphasis at the Expo is to emphasize the significance of building relationships with arts and culture Export markets for local artists in the visual, creative, and performing arts sectors.

The department said its presence at the Expo will set the way for expanding an unexplored route in the digital world, with a particular emphasis on innovative digital commerce and investment.

“The exhibition space for October Month will emphasise the contribution that South Africa has made to the world, informing not only our knowledge about the natural and cultural world but our understanding of what it means to be human in a global space.

“The exhibition led by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will strongly portray South African culture, heritage, identity, and sports excellence and present the country’s offerings as a partner with several prospects in the Gulf area and beyond.

“The Expo is an excellent venue for South African creative industries to showcase their finest and most distinctive skills in the world of business and trade possibilities,” the department said

