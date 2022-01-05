SA Breweries to make vaccination mandatory for workers

Johannesburg- The home of beers in South Africa, South African Breweries is on a mission of making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for their staff.

This comes after South Africa has had to deal with the rising numbers of positive tests since the latest Omicron variant was discovered.

According to the information released by the company, the policy is important because the industry has been severely impacted by lockdowns and alcohol bans.

It says vaccination is key to protecting lives and the one million livelihoods supported by the alcohol industry.

