SA has their say on election day

Johannesburg- The much anticipated day has finally arrived, where citizens get to exercise their democratic right to vote.

The Local Government elections take place today, at many different voting stations across the country.

Many took to Twitter to share who they will be voting for and expressed their political views on the platform.

“We cannot complain about service delivery for five years and vote for the same part again. It’s time to give other political parties a chance to serve,” a Twitter user wrote.

Many said people need to vote in a way that they will be able to live with the consequences and their conscience for the next 5 years.

Take a look at what some South Africans had to say about the voting process on Twitter below:

Don’t know if Mashaba’s allegations re IEC are fair, but also don’t get why adding a name was so hard. Not endorsement, but in the interest of thriving democracy: IF @Action4SA is who you wanna vote for, this is where you’ll find them on your ballot #LookForTheGap. #LGE2021 🗳 pic.twitter.com/uYMoV7HK0O — Refilwe Moloto (@RefilWest) October 24, 2021

Today is the beginning of your next 5 years, South Africa. I'm ready and at the front of the queue. Go vote! 😊🇿🇦#LGE2021 — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) November 1, 2021

When Andile Mngxitama said, "I dont hav to be understood by white people",the expression of the whitelady infront was just hilarious😄 Why is it okay for FF+ to say they're here for Afrikaners but wrong for BLF to say it's here for Africans? SA needs Mngxitama#VoteBLF #LGE2021 https://t.co/kJuDTEaji5 — Lindie Langa (@AwaitedOne1) October 31, 2021

EARLIER: Residents, mostly senior citizens, lining up to vote at Siphumelele Primary School in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/vmX4cQclde — Bafana Nzimande (@nzimandebafana) November 1, 2021

On this election day, you won't vote for a gogo or tsotsi in parliament. You'll vote for roads, water, electricity, street lamps, parks, transport etc, in your city/town. Don't trust someone who'll use your tax money for themselves and not for you!#LGE2021 — Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) November 1, 2021

Local government municipal elections is the most important. It directly impacts your household, your community, and your town. Vote in a way that you are able to live with the consequences and your conscience for the next 5 years. That's how I'll be voting. 🇿🇦 #LGE2021 — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) October 31, 2021

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa – Voted for ANC

David Mabuza – Voted for ANC

Thabo Mbeki – My Vote is a Secret #Asazi #LGE2021#Elections2021 — Javulani N'wa-Shavani (@javulaniChauke) November 1, 2021

#LGE2021 | [WATCH]

I’ve moved to Bezuidenhout Valley, East of Joburg CBD where ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte is set to cast her vote at Hofland Recreation Centre. Political Parties are camped outside this polling station as voters walk in & out. @KayaNews pic.twitter.com/6VQvnqLB3O — B U H L E – M B H E L E 🤍🕯 (@buhlembhele_) November 1, 2021

I have traveled to many countries. And it's on days like today that I appreciate the Democracy we have in Mzansi. So whether you #VoteEFF, #VoteActionSA, #VoteANC remember that we may be young but our #LGE2021 is free, fair and exciting. — Marthunis J Barnard (@MarthunisB) November 1, 2021

Political parties should really make more effort in choosing their candidates. Sies man! I'm so annoyed! But let me go vote. #LGE2021 — Kelly Baloyi 🇿🇦 (@BaloyiKelly) November 1, 2021

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

