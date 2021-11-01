VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
SA has their say on election day

By Anelisa Sibanda
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 03: A voter casts her ballot at a voting station in Blairgowrie Recreation Centre which was busy for most of the day up until close in the evening during the 2016 Local Government Elections on August 03, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Gallo Images / Photo by Dino Lloyd)

Johannesburg- The much anticipated day has finally arrived, where citizens get to exercise their democratic right to vote.

The Local Government elections take place today, at many different voting stations across the country.

Many took to Twitter to share who they will be voting for and expressed their political views on the platform.

“We cannot complain about service delivery for five years and vote for the same part again. It’s time to give other political parties a chance to serve,” a Twitter user wrote.

Many said people need to vote in a way that they will be able to live with the consequences and their conscience for the next 5 years. 

Take a look at what some South Africans had to say about the voting process on Twitter below: 

 

 

 

