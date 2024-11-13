SA mom reunites with daughter, 22, whom she gave up for adoption

After being separated by adoption for 22 years, Dineo Monaheng and her daughter Thandi were reunited with the help of the Department of Social Development.

This touching incident was a turning point in a journey of loss, hope, and love.

Monaheng made the heartbreaking decision to place her for adoption 22 years ago. This was because she felt that she was unable to give her daughter the life she desired.

According to the department’s statement, Monaheng never gave up hope. For 20 years, she prayed for a miracle to bring her and her daughter back together one day.

Social workers from both countries facilitated reunion

Social worker Ndivhuwo Randela called her earlier this year and broke the news that changed everything. She told her that her daughter Thandi had been adopted by a loving family in the Netherlands. Monaheng knew that her prayer had been answered.

Thandi is now a talented and confident young woman. She had grown up surrounded by the love and care of her adoptive family in the Netherlands.

Her achievements in horse riding, music, and drama reflect the nurturing environment she was raised in.

In a letter to Monaheng, Thandi’s adoptive parents described her as sweet, funny, smart, and self-assured.

Emotions ran high as Monaheng, accompanied by her sons, had a virtual reunion facilitated by social workers from both countries.

The department described the moment as one that was filled with raw emotion. This as mother and daughter shared stories and memories. They laughed, cried, and found a deep connection despite the years of separation.

Grateful to Netherlands adoptive family

Monaheng expressed her gratitude to Thandi’s adoptive parents. She acknowledged their role in raising her daughter with love and care.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to reconnect with my daughter,” she said.

This was not the first time Thandi wished to reconnect with her biological mother. She had visited South Africa in 2017, to fulfil the desire to meet her birth mother.

The reunion not only connected a mother and daughter. It also strengthened the bond between siblings, with Monaheng’s other sons, who embraced their sister.

Taking place a month prior to World Adoption Day on November 9, 2024, the reunion marked a special event. A heartfelt reunion that highlights this year’s commemoration theme, “Adoption: The Best Option”.

