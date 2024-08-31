SA oil giant wins industry customer experience award

Proudly South African fuel brand Sasol has been named the customer experience winner in the Petrol Stations: Forecourt Industry. This is the third consecutive win for Sasol, as measured in the 2024/2025 Ask Afrika Orange Index benchmark.

The Ask Afrika Orange Index, founded in 2001, is the longest standing customer experience benchmark in South Africa. It celebrates and awards customer experience excellence.

Benchmark brands’ customer experience performance

This year, Ask Afrika conducted more than 48,000 public interviews. These were aimed at understanding consumers’ recent service experience with brands. The database tracks 2,000 brands and 26 industries. Its aim is to systematically benchmark brands’ customer experience performance against industry standards.

Zanele Hadebe, vice president: Strategic Marketing for Sasol Energy Marketing & Sales, expressed delight. She said they were proud to be recognised for the outstanding customer service that “our forecourt staff continue to deliver with every customer interaction”.

Cutting edge of customer experience

“Our customer-centric approach is driven through our comprehensive customer service excellence programme. That is embedded in our culture and serves as proof of our commitment to continue delivering excellent customer service 24/7. Our forecourt experience resonates with customers. From the best-in-class fuel offered to our Sasol Delight convenience stores. These are a destination for food, coffee, snacks and so much more. Our award-winning Sasol Rewards programme and the refreshed look and feel of our forecourt design. All these ensure that Sasol stays at the cutting edge of customer experience,” said Hadebe.

Sasol Rewards launched in 2022. It has become one of the country’s favourite rewards programmes with over 1.8 million members.

“This award is a testament to Sasol’s commitment to delivering service excellence to the public throughout its network. We thank the public that continues to rate Sasol as the best customer experience forecourt. And we congratulate our retail employees, forecourt staff and franchise owners for helping us to secure this win. The award reflects our forward-thinking mindset and dedication to continuous improvement.”

