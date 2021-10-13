SA Post office offering early bird special to renew your postbox

Johannesburg – The South African Post office is offering an early bird special for postbox renewals.

Customers who renew their postboxes before the end of November qualify to extend their rental for another year at the current rate.

The early bird special is to help customers save on annual rental increases, coming into effect as of 1 December 2021.

New customers may pay the pro-rated price for the portion of the year they will be utilizing.

The Post Office aims to make life easy for its customers.

“We are serious about serving our customers’ needs – we have introduced a culture of being obsessed with the customer”, says Nomkhita Mona, Group CEO of the SA Post Office.

In addition, the post office has also introduced separate queues for regular customers doing their normal transactions, postbox rental, parcel collection, vehicle license payments, money transfers, and bill payments.

There will also be separate queues for social grant payments.

Customers can open a new postbox for a small fee should they relocate. The mail will be redirected from the old postbox to the new one.

Costs of redirecting a postbox are dependent on the number of months a customer wishes to redirect for.

Where a branch has been closed, customers will be notified and redirected by a notice on the door, the information will also be available on the Post Office website -frequently updated.

Affected box owners will receive an SMS from the Post Office with relevant information.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu