SA Tourism under fire for poor management

South African Tourism (SAT) has come under fire from the parliamentary portfolio committee on tourism over internal control deficiencies, a 16.8% vacancy rate, a surplus of R229-million for the 2023/4 financial year and a qualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General of SA (AGSA).

The agency, which is the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, was flagged by the Auditor-General for lack of proper record-keeping, reconciliation of control accounts and irregular expenditure of R24.2-million, which resulted from failure to follow procurement processes such as inviting competitive bids.

