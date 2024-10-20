News

SA Tourism under fire for poor management

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 29: Patricia de Lille (Leader of the political party Good ) during the South Africa General Elections at Pinelands Primary School on May 29, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. South Africans voted in the country’s seventh democratic general elections to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

South African Tourism (SAT) has come under fire from the parliamentary portfolio committee on tourism over internal control deficiencies, a 16.8% vacancy rate, a surplus of R229-million for the 2023/4 financial year and a qualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General of SA (AGSA).

The agency, which is the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, was flagged by the Auditor-General for lack of proper record-keeping, reconciliation of control accounts and irregular expenditure of R24.2-million, which resulted from failure to follow procurement processes such as inviting competitive bids.

