SA urged to differentiate smoke-free products in Tobacco Bill

Phillip Morris International, a tobacco company that sells smoke free products has called on the South African government to make an exception on smoke free products in the Tobacco Bill.

This was stated by Branislav Bibic, PMI’s Area Vice President in the Sub-Saharan Africa at the Technovation conference that was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE recently.

Bibic said they are open to the debate and sharing arguments, scientific data while engaging the government on the less harm that comes with smoke-free products.

Advocating for a differentiated treatment in the bill

He said they are advocating for a differentiated treatment in the same bill from cigarettes because smoke-free products are different scientifically and technologically.

“The benefits are different. There is a clear science showing how they reduce harm and they need to be regulated differently. The bill in its current state does not cater for us, it treats all nicotine products the same.”

The bill’s main provisions include making indoor public spaces and some outdoor areas completely smoke-free. It also prohibits the sale of cigarettes through vending machines, requiring plain packaging with conspicuous health warnings. Product displays are also prohibited at points of sale. So is regulating and controlling both electronic and non-nicotine delivery systems.

According to Bibic, PMI makes the smoke-free products that are a better alternative than cigarette smoking.

“Consumers are an often neglected voice in the debates that often result in disproportionate regulation. Restrictions on sales and use and outright bans applied to smoke-free products are never discussed with them. This is despite considerable scientific evidence to support the public health benefits of less harmful alternatives,” he added.

SA smokers responded well to products

He highlighted that South Africans have responded well to their products. This especially in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“All the smoke-free categories are growing in South Africa. There is a bit of familiarity with the patch, because of the prevalent use of oral tobacco snuff. It is easier for people to understand it and for more to try it.”

Meanwhile, Doctor Patrick Picavet, PMI’s chief medical officer, said consumers should have a strong confidence in them. He said this is because of the way they conduct research, which is based on the standards used in the pharmaceutical industry.

“It is reviewed, audited, and made publicly available by regulators such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And we publish our study protocols and results in peer-reviewed journals,” Picavet said.

Clear messages

“The message from PMI is very clear: Don’t start smoking if you don’t already. Give up smoking if you do. If you don’t quit, change.

“Our aim is to demonstrate that our smoke-free products offer direct clinical benefit to adult smokers who switch completely, abandoning cigarettes for good.

“Direct clinical benefit means that we can demonstrate that users of smoke-free products feel and function better. They live healthier lives compared to smokers.”

