SA welcomes new Ambassadors and High Commissioners

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed and received letters of credence from the newly appointed Heads of Mission from countries across the world at a ceremony held on Tuesday.

The Heads of Mission-designate from different countries presented their credentials to the President at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, in Pretoria. They pledged their commitment to work with South Africa and further advance and strengthen diplomatic relations.

President Ramaphosa received credentials from 13 Heads of Mission-designates from the Republic of Malawi, Argentine Republic, Romania, State of Israel, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Ecuador, Republic of Congo, Mexico, Hellenic Republic, People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, New Zealand and the Republic of Cuba.

Speaking before presenting the letter of credence, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Enrique Orta González expressed his gratitude to South Africa for always supporting Cuba and vowed to take the relations between the two countries to a higher level.

Cuba remains a strategic partner for South Africa in the Latin American region and multilateral fora. In June 2021, the two countries commemorated 27 years of formal diplomatic relations.

“The relations between SA and Cuba have been vested in a very historic and strong relation of friendship and solidarity. I am really honoured to be the representative of Cuban people and government in South Africa…the multilateral affairs and cooperation are excellent between both governments.”

New Malawian High Commissioner, Her Excellency Stella Hauya Ndau, reflected on the relations between the two countries, which date back to Malawi’s independence.

She said that the Republic of South Africa remains a strategic partner for Malawi as the two countries have enjoyed a long trading history, and they have been allies politically since Malawi’s independence.

“The multilateral relationship through platforms such as the African Union and now the Southern African Development Community where His Excellency [Dr Lazarus McCarthy] Chakwera is the Chairperson and you as the Chair of the Organ Troika, that has provided an opportunity for the two countries to deepen further this relationship for the benefit of our region.

“I look forward to building on the foundations of mutual cooperation which your Excellency (President Ramaphosa) and your brother have already nurtured in the last few years. I will do that by strengthening hospitality and tourism, infrastructure development, defence and security,” Ndau said.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author