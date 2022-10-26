SAA makes history as two black females operate flight

The South African Airways (SAA) airline made history on Tuesday as two African black females operated a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

The flight was commandeered by Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer Refilwe Moreetsi. This was the first time this has happened in 88 years since the airline came into existence.

Captain Vundla is SAA’s first Black African Female Captain and First Officer Moreetsi is not only a seasoned and experienced pilot, but also the first Black African female Management Pilot as she is also responsible for Fatigue Risk Management at the airline.

SAA Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer John Lamola said as part of the October 2022 Transport Month, the airline is honoured to operate the historic flight.

“This is a milestone in the transformation of our national carrier. The airline continues to show leadership in transforming the aviation sector and overcoming inequalities in scarce skills and employment opportunities,” said Lamola.

He also added that SAA transformed as an airline with an ethnicity count of 63% Africans, 11% Coloureds, 10.5% Indians, and 15.5% Whites.

SAA Executive for Human Resources, Mpho Letlape said: “South Africans can feel proud of a national carrier that is truly represented of our diversity and we celebrate that. SAA is a non-discriminatory, non-racial, equal opportunities employer with a strategic transformational role.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author