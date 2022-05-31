SABC apologises to former news boss for Twitter bungle

The SABC has apologised to its former group executive of news Phathiswa Magopeni after she was mysteriously blocked on Twitter on Monday night.

The public broadcaster said in a statement on Tuesday that Mogopeni was unblocked immediately after it learnt of the incident, and confirmed that it would launch an investigation into the matter.

“The SABC has no policy authorising any employee to block users from the public broadcaster’s accounts or platforms,” it said.

“The SABC wishes to state, for the record, that it has not issued any directive to block Ms Magopeni from its platforms. Upon learning of this unfortunate incident, the corporation immediately unblocked its former employee.”

The SABC further said it has reached out to Magopeni and apologised, explaining the “fact of the matter”.

“The matter is currently under investigation as this account is managed by multiple individuals within the news department. Following the investigation, the SABC [will] institute the consequence management process as this conduct is contrary to its policies.”

Magopeni was fired for misconduct in January after she “failed” to stop the broadcast of an interdicted episode of Special Assignment.

According to media reports, SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe instituted disciplinary proceedings against Magopeni, which were screened live on TV in December 2021. The sitting later found her guilty of misconduct.

During the three days of hearings in Sandton, Magopeni argued that the show was aired because of a coding error, insisting that she did not order her team to air the show.

