SABC axes its head of news, Pathiswa Magopeni

Johannesburg- The SABC has fired its head of news and current affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni effective from Friday.

In December, Magopeni attended a hearing and was found guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

Chief Executive officer, Madoda Mxakwe wrote to Magapeni and informed her that she had been fired on Friday.

“The SABC finds that there is a breakdown in the trust relationship between you and the SABC,” he said in the letter.

“After several requests for extensions, on 27 January 2022, instead of taking up the opportunity to submit your mitigating factors and distance yourself from the remarks in, amongst other things, the heads of argument submitted on your behalf, you elected not to submit your mitigating factors. You have thus waived your right to do so.

Magopeni has been asked to hand in all the SABC property in her possession by 12:00 on the 31st of January.

