SABC launches extensive audit to weed out ghost workers

State broadcaster SABC has instructed all its independent contractors working in the news and current affairs division to present themselves in person to the broadcaster’s studios in Joburg’s Auckland Park in Gauteng for verification of their existence.

Those who work outside Gauteng were also told that they would be verified through Microsoft Teams (Video Call).

The move is believed to be part of a campaign to deal with “ghost contractors” who have allegedly been milking the corporation of millions of rands.

Audit found cracks in the contracts system

The process came after the SABC group internal audit team advised management about cracks in the system. These show some loose ends on real people working as contractors within the broadcaster.

According to internal correspondence seen by Sunday World, the verification started on Thursday. It will be completed this week.

In December, the SABC launched an extensive investigation into freelance contracts. These had turned out to be irregular, corrupt, and fraudulent.

Group Executive of News, Moshoeshoe Monare, launched the probe. One of the managers under investigations then resigned with immediate effect. Other staff members were facing disciplinary processes.

The whistleblower who blew the lid on the SABC having ghost workers came through last year. They did this through an email that was also leaked on social media. As such, Monare was forced to act towards initiating investigations on the matter.

This week the corporation stated that there will be a verification of independent contractors. This was announced by internal auditors in a letter sent to managers of independent contractors.

Verification underway

“As indicated previously, Group Internal Audit will be conducting verification of independent Contractors and their details at the News and Current Affairs Division.

“To this effect, we would like to inform management that physical verification will commence on the 19th of September 2024, from 09h00 to 14h00, until 26th September 2024,” reads the internal memo.

In the memo, it was also requested that freelancers should provide their IDs and bank account confirmation letters. Or bank statements that are not less than two months old, including a clear photograph.

SABC manager for media relations Mmoni Seapolelo confirmed the matter. She said that an audit of the verification process has commenced. She also confirmed that it is for independent contractors within the news and current affairs division.

“This is a standard procedure conducted by SABC’s Group Internal Audit. [It is]’; based on the results of their risk assessment processes,” she said.

