News

SABC to retrench 600 employees

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has today confirmed that it has issued a notice of possible retrenchment to its staff after consultations with the public broadcaster’s key stakeholders.

According to the statement, the retrenchment will affect at least 600 employees and the SABC said the employees will be invited to make representations during a consultation process which will be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“This is to ensure full transparency, accountability and impartiality in terms of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (“LRA”). Organised labour, as well as representatives of the non-unionised employees, will be consulted within a meaningful joint consensus-seeking process as mandated by Section 189 of the LRA,” reads the statement.

Sunday World on Sunday revealed that the state-owned enterprise has not abandoned its plans to embark on a restructuring process that could see workers dumped to reduce the cash-strapped organisation’s salary bill by R700-million.

The plans are contained in a confidential document titled “Reimagine the SABC through a new operating model”, which Sunday World has seen.

The corporation’s leadership said in the presentation that dwindling advertising revenue was chief among the reasons to cut the headcount.

In January, the public broadcaster was forced to abandon its plans to invoke section 189 of the Labour Relations Act to retrench 981 permanent staff members and more than 1 200 freelancers.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

Menlyn Maine SuperSpar employee tests positive for COVID-19

  Some employees at Menlyn Maine SuperSpar in Pretoria said they fear for their safety after one of their staff tested positive for COVID-19 The two...
Read more
Business

Land Bank says it is close to securing a R3 billion liquidity facility

  State-owned agricultural lender, Land Bank, said today, it was close to finalising a R3 billion liquidity and debt restructuring plan after it missed loan...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.