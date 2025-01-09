SACP bigwig slams party’s plan to contest elections

While the SACP has officially announced its intention to contest the 2026 local government elections independently, party central committee member and Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo has expressed a dissenting view.

She was speaking to members of the ANC Women’s League at a prayer event on Thursday ahead of the governing party’s anniversary celebrations when she called for the tripartite alliance to unite.

Leader affirmed unity in the alliance

“At the commemoration of Joe Slovo, the president himself came and addressed us. And in his address, he gave us a history of where the alliance comes from.

“It was not made from friends; it was not made because it was convenient. It was made because there was a war that needed to be waged, called the National Democratic Revolution. So, comrades, we are in the alliance, and we are not going anywhere,” she said.

Boshielo then made what seemed like a veiled swipe at party general secretary Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila has been spearheading the party’s attempt to participate in elections without officially severing ties with the tripartite alliance, which includes the ANC and Cosatu.

‘We will not go anywhere’

“We will not go anywhere, because we fought for the National Health Insurance, and it is here. We fought for the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, and it is here. And we fought for the cost of living, and it is there in the manifesto of the ANC… So we are going nowhere. It is not about individual leadership; it is about us serving our people. And we will go together very far,” she said.

Boshielo is the first high-ranking member of the party to display dissent concerning the party’s decision.

During the party’s fifth special national congress in December, Mapaila revealed that the party’s highest decision-making body had already resolved to campaign under the SACP banner in the upcoming elections.

Secretary general remains adamant of the move

The ANC’s decision to unite with the DA to form a government of national unity is the main point of contention. And the SACP’s first choice was the EFF, because of the shared principles between the two parties.

Previously, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile said the party would respect the SACP’s decision. He added that there would be further dialogue.

The ANC is holding its annual anniversary bash at the Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha on Saturday. Despite tensions in the alliance, the SACP leadership is still part of the celebrations.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content