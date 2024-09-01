SACP clashes with ANC over North West shake-up

The SACP in North West is at loggerheads with the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) over its decision to fire four mayors and redeploy certain members.

The party suggests the ANC failed to consult it as an alliance partner before making the decision and announcing it publicly.

The ANC has fired four mayors in just four months. The casualties are James Tsolela of the City of Matlosana Local Municipality, Tumisang Gaoraelwe of the Greater Taung Local Municipality, and most recently, Cliffton Groep of Naledi Local Municipality and Tshireletso Marabutse of Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality.

