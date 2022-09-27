SACP signals its readiness to contest future elections – Mapaila

Hours after ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was heckled and prevented from addressing the 14th national congress of Cosatu, the SA Communist Party (SACP) has declared that it is ready to contest elections.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila told delegates at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Tuesday that the party has always been ready to contest elections. “The SACP is ready [to contest elections]. Full stop. The issue is, in its readiness, is the working class ready?” asked Mapaila.

He said the party’s conference in July gave the central committee, the highest decision-making body between elective conferences, until December to decide whether or not to contest future elections.

Mapaila’s comments came a day after hundreds of delegates openly revolted against Mantashe addressing the opening day of the congress on behalf of the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, as per the tradition of the tripartite alliance elective conferences – ANC, SACP and Cosatu – was expected to deliver a message of support on behalf of the ruling party.

However, it has since emerged that Ramaphosa was advised not to go to the first day of the Cosatu congress. Instead, he opted to attend the commemorative birthday celebrations of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto.

Mapaila said it was time the working class rose and fought for itself, noting that the tripartite alliance in its current form has “decayed”.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) echoed Mapaila’s sentiments on contesting for state power. Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said it was time the SACP contested provincial and national elections in 2024.

“Cosatu must consult the SACP on contesting the 2024 elections. And Cosatu must support the SACP [in contesting elections],” said Saphetha.

Nehawu is the biggest affiliate of Cosatu.

Saphetha added that the misery and anger displaced by workers on Monday was indicative of their readiness to support the SACP.

A member of the ANC national executive committee said Mapaila has effectively served divorce papers on the ruling party.

