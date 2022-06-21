Safa dangles big bonuses for Banyana ahead of tournament

Banyana Banyana have been promised a massive R10-million windfall should they win the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in July.

Banyana players will each get R400 000 should they win the tournament, the highest incentive the SA Football Association (Safa) has paid to any national team. The tournament, to be hosted by Morocco, starts on July 2 and ends on July 23.

Banyana will open their account against Nigeria in what Safa president Danny Jordaan called the biggest match of the tournament on July 4. The women’s senior national team have received a qualification bonus already and the higher they progress in the tournament, the more money they will get.

Safa has invested R10-million for the team. The broken down figures are R9.2-million for the team and the remainder will go to logistics.

“We want to wish the girls well at the tournament. The incentive is the highest we have paid and we want them to focus on playing and participating so that they are not distracted,” said Jordaan. “If they get to the quarter-finals then they qualify automatically for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.”

Banyana captain Refiloe Jane thanked the association for the big motivation ahead of the tournament. “Now we can focus on playing. Bonuses are a great motivation and we want to represent ourselves, the country, our families and other women’s players in SA with pride. We agreed on the contract talks with the association and we are ready to play,” said Jane.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the players believe in themselves so much so that they are not even thinking of second prize or any other prize.

“The players told us straight [that] they are going for the big prize and that’s why we have budgeted for such a big amount,” said Motlanthe.

Financial breakdown for each player:

For winning R400 000

Second prize R55 000

Third prize R40 000

Fourth prize R30 000

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author