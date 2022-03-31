Safa mourns death of Fifa/CAF medical officer Kabungo

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has joined the football world in mourning the untimely death of Zambia CAF/Fifa medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo, reports safa.net

Kabungo was the doping officer in Tuesday’s Fifa World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria. He apparently collapsed at the match venue and was rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.

Jordaan said he had worked and interacted with Kabungo on numerous occasions, especially during CAF duties, where Kabungo had come across as a caring and professional individual.

“This is a sad day for Africa and world football. We have lost an individual who had dedicated his life to the sport of football. He died while on duty and to his family and friends, we join you in mourning this African giant,” said Jordaan.

“I was with him in Cameroon recently during the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] tournament and we spoke a lot, as we would always do. I am gutted at the news and may his soul rest in peace.” – safa.net

