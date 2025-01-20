Safa NEC members ask Sascoc, CAF, Fifa to step in as bloodbath beckons 

The South African Football Association (Safa) is headed for one of its most intense heated NEC meetings this coming weekend with some members hinting that they would not allow their criminally charged president Danny Jordaan to continue to preside over the football governing body.

On Saturday, the NEC will have its first meeting since Jordaan was arrested in November last year.

Jordaan appeared in court alongside co-accused CFO Gronie Hluyo and Grit Communications boss Trevor Neethling on charges of fraud and corruption.

There have been calls for Jordaan to step aside until the court matter is finalised – but it has been business as usual at the SA football headquarters.

Said one of the disgruntled Safa NEC member with regards to the forecast bloodbath: “They must first amend the agenda to include our motions. There’s no criminally accused person who’ll preside over any Safa NEC”.⁠

Last month, some disgruntled and outspoken NEC members called on Fifa, CAF, Sascoc and the sports and recreation department to intervene. They complained that Jordaan is on trial but is still running the association and that the CFO is still in charge of the money that he is “accused of embezzling”.

Sunday World has been reliably informed that Jordan loyalists have formulated a plan to axe rebellious members such as Bhuddha Mathathe, Gladwyn White and Monde Montshiwa.

After not having much success or answers from the various letters he wrote to Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao regarding Jordaan’s court case and demand for his suspension, White said he was left with no choice but to escalate the matter to CAF and the world football mother body Fifa.

The various dossiers, compiled by the Safa member, which could be used as evidence by Fifa, may just put the spanner in the works for Jordaan and his allies.

On December 27, 2024, White wrote to CAF secretary general Mosengo-Omba, requesting urgent intervention and guidance on governance issues at Safa. Three days later on December 30, he escalated the matter to the Fifa secretary general Mattias Grafström.

“I am writing to you in my capacity as a member of the NEC of Safa. I am compelled by my fiduciary duties under the Fifa code of ethics to bring to your attention grave governance and ethical lapses within Safa,” reads part of the letter to Fifa.

“The collapse of Safa’s ethics committee has created a governance vacuum.

“This has led to violations of Articles 13, 15 and 19 of the Fifa code of ethics.

“The situation has escalated dangerously, with allegations of resource misuse, judicial manipulation, and even threats to witness safety. I respectfully urge Fifa to:

Suspend the Safa president and implicated officials to ensure impartial investigations;

Appoint an independent panel to investigate the documented irregularities;

Mandate the immediate restoration of the Safa ethics committee to enforce governance standards.

Fifa responded and said that it was looking into White’s complaint.