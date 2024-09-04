Safety concerns lead to temporary closure of Gqeberha clinic

A clinic in Nelson Mandela Bay has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.

This after reports from members of the community that the Kwazakhele Clinic in Gqeberha may be the target of criminal activity on Tuesday.

According to the department of health in the province, patients who typically receive primary healthcare services from Kwazakhele Clinic are now seeking care at other local clinics.

Department grateful that harm has been averted

“We express our gratitude to the community for informing healthcare professionals about the potential criminal activity. This has saved the workers from potential harm and trauma,” said the department on Wednesday.

“However, the department treats with disdain the targeting of healthcare institutions and healthcare workers.”

The department further said they will assess the situation with law enforcement agencies before the clinic is reopened.

This occurs in the midst of the Eastern Cape province being in the grip of extortionists.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola sent more officers to the Eastern Cape region last week. They were sent out to crack down on gangs and extortionists.

Police minister concerned about extortion in the country

This follows a tour and community stakeholder engagements in Mthatha and Gqeberha. It was led by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, Deputy Ministers of Police Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, and police management. More boots are being deployed on the ground.

Mchunu delivered a statement during the National Assembly (NA) sitting on the SAPS’ plans to deal with high levels of extortion in the country. He said Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, currently carry 73% of crime levels in South Africa. “The gravity of these crimes alone, including extortions, is of serious concern to us. Over and above their concentration,” Mchunu said.

He said there is an operational plan, between provincial and local government to integrate resources to fight crime. “The deadline for us to complete and adopt the National Policing Policy is the end of October this year. This will deal with police stations and other infrastructure, based on norms and standards. And these are just among others issues,” Mchunu said.

