SAHPRA probes Sisulu for importing medicine for Duarte

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is investigating allegations by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu that she secured “life-saving” medicine for the late ANC deputy secretary-general Yasmin “Jessie” Duarte.

Duarte lost her battle against cancer on Sunday morning and was laid to rest later in the day at Westpark Cemetery in accordance to Muslim rites. She was first admitted to the hospital in November 2021.

Paying tribute to Duarte on Sunday, Sisulu alleged that she had secured medicine for her while on a trip to Russia, but the medicine arrived in South Africa too late.

“I was invited to Russia, and while I was there, I tried to get medication for her. I succeeded but [it] arrived home too late,” said Sisulu.

The regulatory authority has since said it would investigate the minister because only a South African-registered company licensed by SAHPRA can import medicines registered by the watchdog into the country.

“To this effect, SAHPRA is looking into the reports in the media and is engaging with the minister’s office. It must be noted that there are numerous oncology medicines that are registered by SAHPRA and are available in South Africa for a range of cancers,” said the regulatory authority.

“In the event that a treating oncologist needs to secure an unregistered medicine for a specific patient, SAHPRA does have a mechanism in place as guided by section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act [Act 101 of 1965 as amended].”

According to SAHPRA, the process allows for authorised access to specific quantities of unregistered medicine for a specific patient post a review of the application submitted to SAHPRA by the treating oncologist.

“In an effort to enable access to the specific medicines, which vary depending on the type of cancer, SAHPRA reviews the application and makes a decision within a period of three working days.

“SAHPRA has strict rules and guidelines on the importing and exporting of medicines. This is stipulated in the Medicines and Related Substances Act [Act 101 of 1965 as amended]. South African legislation prescribes that only a South African-registered company that is licensed by SAHPRA can import medicines registered by SAHPRA into South Africa.”

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma said in a statement on Thursday that something is wrong within the South African political fraternity. The former statesman is concerned about the rising number of ANC officials who are dying.

“Comrades and friends, there is something that is worrying [me] very deeply. In the recent past, our key comrades have been dying at the rate that we have not seen before. This has happened in the last few years,” said Zuma.

“This has indeed been worrying that in a short space of time so many comrades

have died without being very sick. Suddenly they get sick and die, why? Is this normal? Certainly it leaves many of us worried and suspicious.

“I hope there is no foul play and I believe one day, if there was foul play, we will

get to know.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author