SAHRC launches probe into Mpumalanga’s water crisis

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into the ongoing water crisis affecting several areas in Mpumalanga.

This move follows a formal complaint by ActionSA’s provincial leader in the legislature, Thoko Mashiane, who has been actively engaging with communities in areas such as Ward 17 in Mangweni near Malalane and Ward 41 in Emjindini Trust near Barberton.

“We are investigating the water crisis in the mentioned areas because the complaint alleges violation of human rights,” said Eric Mokonyama, the spokesperson for SAHRC in Mpumalanga.

The SAHRC investigation will examine alleged government failures in providing reliable water access in Mangweni and Emjindini Trust, aiming to identify those responsible for repeated and costly infrastructure issues.

The commission will also explore ways to work with the provincial government on sustainable solutions, such as establishing local water reservoirs to reduce the dependency on costly tanker services.

Sustainable water plan

Additionally, the investigation is expected to set a timeline for implementing a sustainable water plan in these wards, ensuring provincial authorities uphold their commitments.

“The scope of our investigation is to be determined by the relief sought by ActionSA in their complaint,” Mokonyama added.

Mashiane highlighted that water shortages have long plagued these areas, explaining that residents have had to endure severe hardships.

“Through research and oversight, we discovered that residents in both wards lack access to reliable water sources and are forced to either push drums over long distances to collect water, pay high prices for tanker-delivered water, share water sources with livestock, or use water from heavily polluted areas that pose significant health risks,” she said.

Expressing her relief over the SAHRC’s swift response, Mashiane noted: “We have been informed that our complaint has been assessed, accepted for investigation, and that we will be updated on any developments.”

Severe water shortages

In addition, ActionSA has submitted questions in the legislature for an oral reply to Speedy Mashilo, the MEC of human settlements, cooperative governance, and traditional affairs.

The party wants Mashilo to address the severe water shortages, contract awards, and municipal silence on the issue.

Mashilo’s department oversees municipalities across Mpumalanga, including the Mbombela local municipality, which covers Barberton, and the Nkomazi local municipality, which includes Mangweni.

He has yet to formally respond to ActionSA’s questions in the provincial legislature.

“ActionSA remains steadfast in its mission to protect residents from harmful living conditions and will monitor the progress of this investigation to guarantee that all necessary steps are taken to address this crisis effectively,” Mashiane added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content