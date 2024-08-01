SAHRC warns against Miss SA bullying, xenophobia

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has warned the public against xenophobic attacks and cyberbullying levelled at Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina.

Guestions about Adetshina’s eligibility in contesting for the Miss South Africa title came up after it was discovered that she was born to a Nigerian father. Some people say her mother is Mozambican, while others say she is South African. Her mother is Mozambican who is a naturalised South African. Chidimma even pays tribute to her mother’s roots by displaying a Mozambican flag in her bio.

Chidimma had caused an uproar on social media after she posted a Nigerian flag and a Mozambican flag on her Miss SA pageant bio. She quickly replaced the Mozambican flag with the SA flag when the uproar started. Her mother is said to have been born in Mozambique.

The Miss SA organisation had confirmed that Adetshina met the requirements for contesting in the pageant. But the debate continues.

Wisani Baloyi, SAHRC spokesperson, said anyone participating in the cyberbullying of the contestant would face criminal charges in terms of Articles 4 and 5 of the social media charter.

Crimen injuria

He said Article 4 addresses issues of crimen injuria, provides its definition and affirms its status as a criminal offence in South Africa.

Article 5 zooms into harassment and bullying. It outlines the measures that victims can take in response to bullying and harassment.

“The SAHRC encourages robust discussion, and express of freedom. However, when the criticism amounts to xenophobic, sexist, and racist comments, bullying or any comment that is prohibited in terms of the provisions of Prevention of Unfair Discrimination, then members of the public making such utterances are warned firstly of legal consequences they may face.

“Also, about the societal impact of their utterances in a country built on a legacy of discrimination. As such, we are concerned by the type of criticism levelled at Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina,” said Baloyi.

Cyberbullying

He highlighted that the law provides cyberbullying victims with protection through a protection order. This includes an interim one, as a remedy.

He said a breach of this protection order is deemed a criminal offence. And would result in a fine or imprisonment of up to five years.

Professor Thuli Madonsela, a social justice activist and former public protector, chimed in on the debate. She said Adetshina was a South African citizen by birth and should be recognised as one.

Adetshina rightfully joined a competition to represent her homeland. She would be recognised as Miss SA 2024 if she won the competition, said Madonsela.

“Please note that based on applying Section (2)(1) of the Citizenship Act of 1995 on information in the public domain, Ms Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is a South African by birth. She is lawfully participating in the Miss South Africa Competition,” said Mandonsela.

Gender activist calls for her removal

Meanwhile, gender activist Anele Mda, a well-known gender and social activist, has called for the removal of Chidimma from the pageant.

Mda has been actively sharing posts on Facebook, calling for Adetshina to be removed from the competition. She said because “South Africa is not for foreigners and no Nigerian is going to be paraded here”.

She accused the pageant of replacing South African women with a “Nigerian foreigner”. And she insisted that South African platforms should be reserved for South African women only. Her comments have sparked a heated debate, with many accusing her of being afrophobia and xenophobia. However, Mda is unapologetic. “I fear no label of being called xenophobic,” she said. “This is a term that has been perpetuated as a way of silencing South Africans against any wrongs committed by foreigners in our country. “We remain unmoved and unapologetic in our resolve that a Nigerian woman has no place in platforms where she elbows out our own in their own land.” Arts & Culture minister to probe pageant participation Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has also promised to look into the matter. A popular X user directed their Tweet to the minister on Tuesday. “How do you feel about this Miss SA shandis my My Goat..?” Gayton responded: “I just returned from Paris and will definitely get more information tomorrow, we truly cannot have Nigerians compete in our Miss SA competition. I wanna get all facts before I comment but it gives funny vibes already.” His office has promised to conduct its own investigation, and promised to go to the extent of interdicting the pageant if it finds against it.

