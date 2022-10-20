Sad end to filmmaker Monica Solwandle’s search for missing family

Filmmaker Monica Solwandle has shared devastating news of the death of her partner and niece who had gone missing on Friday last week.

“It is with great sadness to announce that my partner and his niece have passed on. Thank you all for your support,” she wrote on her social media account.

Solwandle posted in a panic on October 14 that her family members had gone missing.

“My partner, niece and our dog are missing since yesterday. They [were] driving an Audi A1 1.4 TFSI, red in colour. They left the house at 10h38 headed to Lenasia. The last location [that] tracker has is Lenasia, at 11h27,” she wrote last Friday.

She then posted that the car the two were traveling in had been found, as well as the dog, which was discovered next to the car. One window of the vehicle had been broken while her family members’ wallets, money, and cellphones were gone.

“We couldn’t find the car key, we used the spare key. My partner and niece are still missing, we are told that they will only allocate a detective on the case on Monday. If you hear or see anything, please DM,” she pleaded.

Thank you guys for sharing, it has helped for this case to be attended to immediately. Two detectives came to my house last night to collect their pictures, now we are taking them to the location where my car, dog and some of their belongings were found. We hope for the best 🙏🏼 https://t.co/HDYPrHxcbq — Monica Solwandle (@MonicaSolwandle) October 15, 2022

It is with great sadness to announce that my partner and his niece have passed on 💔💔 thank you all for your support 🙏🏼 https://t.co/HDYPrHxcbq pic.twitter.com/HTTPxGFPXP — Monica Solwandle (@MonicaSolwandle) October 19, 2022

