Salga looks to sports to drive social cohesion in KwaZulu-Natal

With KwaZulu-Natal still haunted by the massacre of people along racial lines during the unrest in July 2021, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) wants to use sports to unite and foster peaceful coexistence between different races.

As the wave of chaos swept through the province, Phoenix, a predominantly Indian residential area, degenerated into a full-scale deadly racial war between people of Indian origin and black people.

More than 30 black people were mowed down on the grounds that they had been found in the area and were suspected of being involved in the looting and breaking into the homes of Phoenix residents during the unrest.

A year later Thamsanqa Ntuli, who has taken control at Salga, believes the hostilities that continue to exist between the different races should not be ignored.

“That is one of the reasons Salga has been driving an aggressive campaign calling for all races to participate in the annual Salga games,” he explained.

“We believe that there is so much that sports can do to unite races. For the first time this year, we have introduced sporting codes that will appeal to the so-called minority races.”

The Salga games, which had been suspended for a year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, sees all provincial districts battle it out in various sporting codes. This year’s installment will be held in Amajuba district’s town of Newcastle in December.

The simmering tension and hostile racial affairs in KwaZulu-Natal had also seen the late AmaZulu King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu organising various platforms for Indians and black people to deliberate on the source of their hostilities.

This includes visiting various hostels and communities with the aim of preaching reconciliation.

Durban-based community activist, Reverend Peter Ramlutchman, said sports is a language understood by communities and should be used as a vehicle to mend hostile relations.

“Even the late Nelson Mandela spoke highly of nation-building through sport when we won our first Rugby World Cup,” said Ramlutchman.

“There is always a perception that the Salga games are only meant for a particular race. It’s the same with Reconciliation Day and other important days like Freedom Day. It is more like other races are sidelining themselves. For reconciliation to work, there must be efforts from both sides.”

He added that together with non-profit organisations, they have embarked on a campaign to rejuvenate sports as a mechanism for reconciliation.

“We want young people from all racial groups to drive this ambitious plan, because they are the ones who will inherit this country. For South Africa to work, more energy should be invested on racial integration and social cohesion.”

The Salga games also serve as a platform to showcase talent and offer an opportunity to scouts from different sporting codes to unearth future stars.

Salga is an umbrella body representing local government sector in the country.

