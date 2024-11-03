Salga seeks amendments to limit number of smaller parties

It will no longer be easy for political parties to pull out from coalition agreements or call for frivolous motions of no confidence when they no longer see eye to eye with their allies.

This if the proposed amendments to the Municipal Structures Act sees the light of day. The move is aimed at solidifying coalitions in the local government sphere by creating a law which will make sure that governing pacts in municipalities are stable.

The amendments being mulled also aim to drastically reduce the number of political parties to strengthen governance in local municipalities. “The amendments being suggested to the Municipal Structures Act are looking at catering for coalitions. We call it the coalitions bill.

