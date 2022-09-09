Samke Mhlongo adds her voice to International Literacy Day

Reality TV star and wellness coach Samke Mhlongo this week took her new book, Ringfence, to Othandweni Family Care Centre in Mofolo, Soweto and read it publicly to the children as she celebrated International Literacy Day on Thursday.

The move was to motivate the children at the centre and around the country to pick up any book any time and read a page, at least every day.

The Queens of Mzansi star said she chose the Othandweni because her late father, Clive Mhlongo, who was a doctor, spent most of his days providing care at the centre, which he built in 2014.

“It’s no secret that literacy, which is the practice of reading and writing, is one of the most powerful tools to alleviate poverty,” she said.

“In an increasingly unequal world, and the threat of the digital divide making it even more unequal, literacy is the bridge between the world children from a poor background find themselves in, and the world they wish to be in.”

She said the initiative feels like she continues her father’s legacy while she also takes part in changing the lives of South African children, who are the future of the country.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author