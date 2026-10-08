Samsung Electronics smashes records with Q3 operating profit

Samsung Electronics smashed records with its third-quarter operating profit, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of historic earnings, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.

The South Korean tech giant reported a preliminary operating profit of 107.4 trillion won (about R1.34-trillion) in the July-September quarter, up 782.5% from a year earlier.

The profit continued its record-breaking streak since the fourth quarter of last year, beating market expectations of about 105.7 trillion won.

Revenue hits new high

Preliminary revenue surged 126.6% year-on-year to 195 trillion won in the third quarter, rewriting its own record for four straight quarters.

Its operating margin reached a record of 55.1% amid soaring demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence chipsets.

The net income and detailed earnings for each business unit will be unveiled later this month.