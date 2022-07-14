Samukelisiwe tavern’s trading licence suspended following attack

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has suspended the trading licence of Samukelisiwe, a tavern in Pietermaritzburg where four patrons were gunned down at the weekend.

Seven other people were injured when gunmen stormed the tavern in Sweetwaters early on Sunday morning and opened fire on a group of patrons.

An investigation by the liquor authority to establish whether the tavern owner had breached any liquor licence conditions has found that security commitments had not been adhered to as per the application documents, resulting to a breach of contract.

Nomthandazo Dlamini, communications manager for the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority, said the tavern’s licence would be suspended for three months or until a security plan is fully implemented.

Meanwhile, two suspects who were taken in for questioning in connection with the attack were on Wednesday released from police custody. The police did not give details about their release, only saying the investigation continues.

Safety at the taverns has come under scrutiny following brutal attacks including one in Soweto that claimed the lives of 16 patrons early on Sunday morning.

