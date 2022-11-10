SANBS running low on group O and B blood supplies

The South African National Blood Service’s (SANBS) group O and B blood stocks are running low, causing concern going into the festive season when blood supply is in high demand.

In a statement this week, the SANBS appealed to donors to donate urgently in a bid to boost blood supply.

Thandi Mosupye, senior manager in marketing and communications at SANBS, said rainy conditions often lead to a cancellation of mobile blood drives, which account for the majority of the blood units collected daily.

“The rain brings a welcome relief from the heat of weeks passed, but its persistence could threaten our operations, resulting in low collections. This means that we will not be able to meet the minimum of 3 500 units collected daily,” said Mosupye.

“We need your help to stabilise our stock levels, especially as we prepare for the festive season.”

She added that the SANBS has electrified centres that are fully functional during blackouts. Its Change a Life campaign, launched on Tuesday, also aims to educate the public about platelet donation.

Platelet donors are crucial in the treatment of patients with blood disorders, cancer, as well as organ-transplant recipients. “Patients undergoing cancer treatment are highly dependent on regular platelet donations as part of their recovery.”

With the help of donors, the SANBS has been able to carry out the significant task of collecting blood to meet South Africa’s need. For those who want to donate, visit www.sanbs.org.za or call 0800 11 9031 to find a mobile blood drive or donor centre near you and give blood.

