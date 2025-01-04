Sandton man arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism

The Hawks have arrested a local on suspicion of funding terrorism in another country.

Pretoria Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the 35 year-old was arrested in relation to the anti-terrorism law.

The probe started in 2018

The man was arrested at his home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon following a lengthy investigation. The probe started in May 2018 when the Hawks received information about suspicious transactions.

On 30 November, seven years ago, the suspect bought Bitcoin cryptocurrency worth R11 500.

Later he transferred the Bitcoin to an organisation that describes itself as an independent charity.

The organisation has asked for money to funds activities in another country

The Hawks allege the organisation had appealed for funds to buy weapons and other project assistance in another country.

Police obtained further evidence when they executed a warrant on his Sandton residence on 3 October 2024.

During that search, they also found he didn’t keep his own firearms in a safe as prescribed by law.

The man is expected in court on Monday

The man was arrested and expected in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

National Hawks head Lieutenant General Dr Adv) Godfrey Lebeya said his organisation was committed to combating money-laundering. “Our dedicated team in collaboration with local and international partners are working as a collective (sic) to halt the illicit flow of funds that fuel organised crime and terrorism,” he said.

Two arrested in abalone plant raid in EC

In Gqeberha, Hawks arrested a 34-year-old and 47-year-old men for possession of abalone and illegally operating an abalone plant on 2 January 2025.

The team received information about an illegal abalone operation in Neave, Gqeberha. The two men were on the premises during the raid. They were drying, processing and organising the abalone. In total 10 510 wet and dry abalone units weighing 1 061kg with an estimated value of more than R4.4 million were seized.

Both will appear in the New Bright Magistrate’s court also on Monday.

Eastern Cape Hawks head Brigadier Fernando Luis thanked his team for its good work.

Additional reporting, Arrive Alive

