Santaco not planning to park taxis in support of rumoured shutdown

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has denied rumours that it is part of the rumoured national shutdown planned for Friday, saying it never lobbied any organisation to be part of the protest against rising fuel prices.

“We still, however, hold the strongest view that there’s an urgent intervention needed from government and this despite looming taxi fare increases,” it said.

@SAfmnews https://t.co/JMt1NNqeQl — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) June 6, 2022

In KwaZulu-Natal, Santaco said on Thursday it had convened to discuss a way forward as the hefty fuel prices were putting a strain on the taxi industry.

“The meeting resolved that the Santaco KZN leadership demands to meet with the provincial executive council led by premier Sihle Zikhalala on Friday, June 10, to address current issues faced by the taxi industry as a result of fuel hikes,” it said in a statement.

The government resolved late in May to grant an extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy, which sought to soften the fuel price hike at the start of June.

The petrol levy was cut by R1.50 a litre for April and May as government sought to relieve the economic stress of surging fuel prices.

The R1.50 relief was extended from June 1 until July 6, followed by a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month to 75c per litre from July 7 until August 2.

It will be withdrawn from August 3, according to a joint statement from National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

