Santaco refuses to endorse call for national shutdown

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will not take part in the national shutdown planned for Wednesday, it said on Tuesday.

The taxi council said it has turned down numerous requests to participate in the shutdown. “Despite numerous requests to participate in the national shutdown, Santaco will not participate in the planned national shutdown,” it wrote on its social media platform.

More than 200 unions, civil groups and political parties are expected to join trade union federation Cosatu when it takes to the streets on Wednesday to protest against spiraling costs of living.

Also cited as the trigger for the shutdown are the ongoing crippling load-shedding, increasing fuel costs and the declining local economy.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions secretary-general, Zwelinzima Vavi, said dozens of organisations have endorsed a call for the national shutdown.

Also joining the two trade union federations on the streets will be countless left-leaning parties including the EFF, Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania, and Workers and Socialist Party.

I hope the #NationalShutdown includes getting rid of the '18-35 years' restriction placed on job & training opportunities. A lot of people lost jobs over the past two years for this discrimination to continue. — Naledi (@SechogelaPhadim) August 22, 2022

#NationalShutdown I'll only participate in the National Shutdown only if we are going straight to Cyril Ramaphosa's house 🤞 pic.twitter.com/jplUsjCCyI — Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) August 22, 2022

Personally I am thinking the #NationalShutdown by COSATU should be ignored. COSATU members are part of the governing party. They are literally protesting against themselves at our expense. COSATU wants to use us to have a bargaining chip at the tripartite alliance table. — AttorneyAtLaw (@ZacMoselane) August 23, 2022

